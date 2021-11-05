Davis Monthan AFB Air Show Guide – November 5, 2021

Click on the image below to view the Davis Monthan AFB Air Show guide.

Hello everyone, and WELCOME to your sneak preview of Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona — IT’S AIR SHOW TIME AT DAVIS-MONTHAN! At long last — we are so excited to share this week’s special edition of D-M AFB Desert Lightning News with you. It’s a keeper! We have info on all the acts scheduled to take to the skies on Nov. 6th and 7th: from the US Air Force Thunderbirds; the A-10C Thunderbolt II; F-35A Lightning II, US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Demo Team; US Navy Leap Frogs; Kirby Chambliss, Red Bull Helicopter and Sky Dive Team; Vicky Benzing and MUCH more! There will also be lots of static displays and hardware on the D-M flightline — more than 100 aircraft on display! We also have a flightline map and event line-up* (*subject to change) – and if that’s not enough for you, we also have pages of news and features for your reading pleasure. So what are you waiting for? Click on the link below for your digital edition of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/avgi/

Here are some highlights from our special November issue:

Air Show Events: page 3

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds: page 4

U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II: page 6

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II: page 8

Military demo teams and aerial displays: pages 8 – 10

Civilian demo teams and aerial displays: pages 11 – 13

Flightline map: pages 16 & 17

Ground displays: page 18

Highlights of Exercise Bushwhacker 21-07: pages 20 – 22

Inspiring future generations of female aviators: page 23

Forward area refueling point operations at Twentynine Palms: page 24

Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting November 4th, and we will have staff at the air show distributing free copies on the flightline.