Newest brigadier general returns to 162nd Wing for promotion ceremony

Col. Sue Ellen Schuerman, the Assistant to the General Counsel, National Guard Bureau, was promoted to the rank of brigadier general, June 5, 2021, making her the first in that assignment to promote to general officer.

Schuerman serves at the Air National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C. However, she chose to have her promotion ceremony at the 162nd Wing due to her long-standing relationship with the wing and the state of Arizona.

Schuerman began her Judge Advocate General career in 1994 as the Assistant Staff Judge Advocate, Chief of Labor and Employment Law, and Claims Officer for the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. After serving in Washington D.C., Korea, and Japan, Schuerman returned to Tucson for assignments at Davis-Monthan AFB and eventually the 162nd Wing, where she served as the Wing Staff Judge Advocate from 2012 to 2018.

During her time with the 162nd Wing, Schuerman developed a close relationship with retired Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, who at the time, served as The Adjutant General for the State of Arizona and mentor for Schuerman. Because of this close relationship, Schuerman requested that McGuire preside over her promotion ceremony, issue the Oath of Office, and present her flag.

Schuerman received her Bachelor of Arts degree in government from Smith College, Northampton, Mass., in 1985. In 1993, Schuerman received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Arizona, graduating magna cum laude. She also graduated from Squadron Officer School, Air Command and Staff College, and the Air War College.