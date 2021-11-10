aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Combat Rescue Officer Phase II Screener held at Davis-Monthan

by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
A participant of Combat Rescue Officer Phase II Screener performs a ìjerry can lugî at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2021. The containers, filled with liquid, are weighted and carried for a distance by the participants after having previously completing a weighted ruck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

When service members are injured and isolated behind enemy lines, their life depends on a swift and effective rescue.

Highly trained and equipped with the necessary skills, U.S. Air Force Combat Rescue officers fill an important role in the rescue community as subject matter experts to provide rapid response in any environment, at home or downrange.

Combat Rescue Officer Phase II Screener participants are rucking at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2021. Rucking is an endurance interval training workout that involves fast movement with a weighted rucksack for a distance. DM held the CRO Phase II Screener for the first time where members from various Air Force career fields, both officers and enlisted, and cadets from various commissioning sources participated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

CROs plan, coordinate, manage and execute Personnel Recovery operations in times of danger or extreme duress, at war, and in peace.

DM recently held the CRO Phase II Screener for the first time, October 2021, where 16 members from various Air Force career fields, both officers and enlisted, and cadets from multiple Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Detachments, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Military Academy West Point, came together to participate.

CRO Phase II Screeners are conducted twice a year, in spring and fall, and there is a specific application process to apply.

The overall process focuses on more than just physical attributes — it tests one’s determination and mental tolerances.

“This screening process is something unique to the CRO community,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. David Reifenberg, 68th Rescue Squadron assistant director of operations. “We need to ensure our future CROs are physically strong, exceptional leaders who can problem solve and possess a critical set of attributes. It may seem like a lot, but we need leaders for the future fight who thrive in environments defined by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity.”

Do you have what it takes to be a CRO? More information available at: https://www.airforce.com/careers/detail/combat-rescue-officer

Combat Rescue Officer Phase II Screener participants are rucking at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2021. CRO Phase II Screeners are conducted twice a year, in spring and fall, and there is a specific application process to apply. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
Participants of Combat Rescue Officer Phase II Screener are completing a ìjerry can lug,î with instructors following behind at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2021. DM held CRO Phase II Screener for the first time, where members from various Air Force career fields, both officers and enlisted, and cadets from various commissioning sources participated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
Participants of Combat Rescue Officer Phase II Screener start a ìjerry can lugî at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2021. The containers, filled with liquid, are weighted and carried for a distance by the candidates after having previously completing a weighted ruck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
A participant of the Combat Rescue Officer Phase II Screener completes the ruck portion and waits for his next instructions at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2021. The Screener assesses specific attributes within the participants throughout the week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
Participants of the Combat Rescue Officer Phase II Screener fill up their water bottles after completing a ruck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2021. DM held the CRO Phase II Screener for the first time, where members from various Air Force career fields, both officers and enlisted, and cadets from various commissioning sources participated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
A participant of Combat Rescue Officer Phase II Screener completes the ruck portion and listens for the next directives from an instructor at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2021. DM held CRO Phase II Screener for the first time, where members from various Air Force career fields, both officers and enlisted, and cadets from various commissioning sources participated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
