aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

AZ Guard graduates first Slovak F-16 Fighting Falcon student pilots

by Maj. Angela Walz
Commander of the Air Force of the Slovak Republic, Brig. Gen. Robert Toth, attended and was the Distinguished Visitor Guest Speaker at a graduation ceremony to honor the four inaugural Slovak air force F-16 graduates in a ceremony today at the Pima Air & Space Museum, Nov. 10, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. The Slovak air force is replacing their obsolete Mig-29 fighters with F-16 Block-70s and are training in the U.S.

The 162nd Wing honored the inaugural Slovak air force, F-16 class of graduates, in a Nov. 10, 2021, ceremony at the Pima Air & Space Museum.

The commander of the Air Force of the Slovak Republic, Brig. Gen. Robert Toth, attended and was the Distinguished Visitor Guest Speaker at the event. Arizona Air component Commander, Maj. Gen. Howard Purcell, and 162nd Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Butler, also attended the graduation banquet.

The Slovak air force is replacing their obsolete Mig-29 fighters with F-16 Block-70s and are training in the U.S.

The F-16 Block-70 is the newest and most advanced F-16 4th generation jet equipped with new capabilities based on the advanced F-16V configuration. It is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. It provides a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States and allied nations.

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/816195/slovak-student-pilots-arrive-162nd-wing

Tags:

More Stories

Box holds history of the...
 By 1st Lt. Dorothy Sherwood and Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
Honoring their sacrifice
 By Ailean Dutertre
Combat Rescue Officer Phase II...
 By Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
Jammers celebrate 40 years with...
 By Tech. Sgt. William A. O'Brien
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit