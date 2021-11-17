AZ Guard graduates first Slovak F-16 Fighting Falcon student pilots

The 162nd Wing honored the inaugural Slovak air force, F-16 class of graduates, in a Nov. 10, 2021, ceremony at the Pima Air & Space Museum.

The commander of the Air Force of the Slovak Republic, Brig. Gen. Robert Toth, attended and was the Distinguished Visitor Guest Speaker at the event. Arizona Air component Commander, Maj. Gen. Howard Purcell, and 162nd Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Butler, also attended the graduation banquet.

The Slovak air force is replacing their obsolete Mig-29 fighters with F-16 Block-70s and are training in the U.S.

The F-16 Block-70 is the newest and most advanced F-16 4th generation jet equipped with new capabilities based on the advanced F-16V configuration. It is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. It provides a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States and allied nations.

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/816195/slovak-student-pilots-arrive-162nd-wing