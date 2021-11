Michaelena “Mikie” Hoeye, 162nd Wing Airman & Family Readiness Program Manager, distributed gift cards for meals this week as part of the Holiday Meals for Military program through Operation Homefront. Meals and gift cards were donated as Operation Homefront’s way of saying thank you to military service members.

More than 118 gift cards were donated as Operation Homefront’s way of saying thank you to military service members.