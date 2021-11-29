aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) hosts senior enlisted leaders

by Aerotech staff and wire reports

During the SOUTHAM conference, four senior enlisted leaders from Fuerza Aerea De Chile, Fuerza A…REA Ecuatoriana, Fuerza Aerea Paraguaya and Fuerza Aerea Uruguaya completed a tandem jump with the 306th Rescue Squadron stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.

Over a two-day period SEL’s from seven different countries were exposed to tactical capabilities, medical training, NCO development and much more as part of an enlisted leadership engagement hosted by AFSOUTH Command Chief Master Sgt. James Clark.

