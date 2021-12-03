aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Historic first highlighted at 418th TES activation ceremony

by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull
Members of the newly activated 418th Test and Evaluation Squadron pose for a photo in front of a HC-130J Combat King II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 5, 2021. The new squadron will directly support the development and implementation of new tactics, techniques and procedures to make the C-130 crews a more effective and integrated force abroad. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull)

The 418th Test and Evaluation Squadron, the first ever combined HC-130J Combat King II and EC-130H Compass Call test unit in the entire U.S. Air Force, activation ceremony took place at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2021.

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Zulmwalt, 53rd Test and Evaluation Group Commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David McAlroy, 418th Test and Evaluation Squadron Commander, stand at attention during the unfurling of the guidon during the 418th TES activation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 5, 2021. The 418 TES is the first combined HC-130J Combat King II and EC-130H Compass Call test unit in the entire U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull)

“With this new squadron we’ll be able to directly support the development and implementation of new tactics, techniques and procedures to make us a more effective integrated force abroad,” said Capt. Charles Wilson, 418th TES director of operations.

The activation of the 418th TES was made official at the ceremony when Lt. Col. David McAlroy was appointed as the commander of the squadron by Col. Jason Zumwalt, 53rd Test and Evaluation Group commander from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

“Mixing two traditionally separate communities into one squadron leverages different experience sets and resources,” said Wilson. “It ultimately results in new, creative solutions to relevant tactical problems with lower overhead.”

The 418th TES activation started on Oct. 1, 2021, to help generate rapid and decisive combat air power to Airmen and combatant commanders, ensuring that the U.S. Air Force is always ready for any future conflicts that may arise.

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Zumwalt, 53rd Test and Evaluation Group Commander, and Lt. Col. David McAlroy, 418th Test and Evaluation Squadron Commander, stand during the 418th TES activation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 5, 2021. The 418th TES is the first combined HC-130J Combat King II and EC-130H Compass Call test unit in the entire U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull)
From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Zumwalt, 53rd Test and Evaluation Group Commander, and Lt. Col. David McAlroy, 418th Test and Evaluation Squadron Commander, pose for a photo with the 418th TES guidon during the ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 5, 2021. The new squadron will directly support the development and implementation of new tactics, techniques and procedures to make the C-130 crews a more effective and integrated force abroad. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull)
