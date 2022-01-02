Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – December 2021

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – December 3, 2021

Hello everyone, and welcome to the December 2021 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! A notable “first” took place at Davis-Monthan recently, when the base played host to its first Combat Resource Officer Phase II Screener exercise. This demanding training, conducted twice a year, ensures that “our future CROs are physically strong, exceptional leaders who can problem solve and possess a critical set of attributes,” according to Capt. David Reifenberg, 68th Rescue Squadron assistant director of operations. The CRO Screener impacts a vital portion of the D-M mission, and we have coverage for you here, in this month’s issue of Desert Lightning News. Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from our December issue:

D-M Airman awarded USAF Commendation Medal for Heroism: page 3

2021 PJ Rodeo and Reunion: page 4

355th Wing historian unearths exploits of WWII Steeple Morden Strafers: page 5

Photo Feature: Thunder and Lightning over Arizona: pages 6 & 7

Jammers celebrate 40 years with EC-130 Compass Call: page 10

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting December 3rd. Pick one up when you're out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news.