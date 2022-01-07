2021 Year in Review

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, performs precision aerial maneuvers demonstrating the capabilities of Air Force high performance aircraft during the Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show and Open House at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2021. The team is comprised of eight pilots, four support officers, four civilians and more than 100 enlisted personnel performing in almost 30 job specialties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)
January 2021
Sanding…
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight sand off an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 26, 2021. The team members were sanding the paint off the aircraft to get it ready for its new coating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
Snow in the desert
A U.S. Air Force crew chief enjoys the snow at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 26, 2021. The last time it snowed at Davis-Monthan was approximately two years ago, so the snow was a surprise for maintainers working the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
DM opens new lodging facility
U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Turnham, 355th Wing commander, and Daniel Baker, Air Force Inns general manager, cut the ceremoial ribbon during the grand opening of the new lodging facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona Jan. 27, 2021. The $60 million facility provides increased capacity, modernized amenities and replaced the 60 year old lodging facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).
February 2021
Military working dog demonstration
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Armando Mendiola, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Ootter, 355th SFS MWD, perform a demonstration at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 16, 2021. During this scenario, Ootter was providing an extra layer of protection while Mendiola secured the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
A-10 pilots awarded trophy for ‘most meritorious flight’
From left to right: Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Capt. Alexander E. Boules, 354th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, and Lt. Col. Charles C. Stretch, 355th Operations Support Squadron commander, stand for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 18, 2021. Brown presented Boules and Stretch with the 2019 MacKay Trophy, for “Most Meritorious Flight,” for a historic combat mission they flew over Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
Black History Month Heritage Flight
Members of the 41st Electronic Combat Squadron “Black Heritage Flight” pose for a photo in front of an EC-130 Compass Call at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona on Feb. 17, 2021. The Black History Month “Heritage Flight” was an all-blak aircrew from teh 55th Electronic Combat Group.(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Holm)
March 2021
Women’s History Month
From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Victoria Connell, Airman 1st Class Marina Rechcygl and Airman 1st Class Chloe Chavers, 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons troops, load a munition onto an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 11, 2021. Connell, Rechcygl and Chavers made up a three-person, all-female load crew that performed a weapons load in recognition of women’s history month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
Joint HAZMAT Training
Airmen carry equipment in a hazardous material suit during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 25, 2021. Airmen from the 162nd and 355th Wings were trained on hazardous material identification and response, ensuring their interoperability and safety as they execute their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
April 2021
Qualifying DM’s first ADM teams
An Airman observes a target during the Advanced Designated Marksmen course in Florence, Arizona, April 16, 2021. This was the first course of its kind at Davis-Monthan and it produced four qualified ADM teams. Being attached to an ADM team allows members to go into high risk areas where they may have to use cover and concealment to track a target down or provide over watch support from far distances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
Multi-Capable Airmen training
Airmen carry a simulated injured personnel during multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 30, 2021. MCA training taught Airmen from a variety of career field skills that will be crucial downrange including tactical combat casualty care, team movement, base build-up and base security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
DM hosts AATC
A forklift carries airdrop equipment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 6, 2021. The 563rd Rescue Group provided the equipment to the Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center C-130 Hercules Test Detachment from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, in support of operational tests on the LITENING targeting pod, a high-resolution, multi-sensor targeting system designed for finding, fixing and targeting enemy target sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
May 2021
Red Flag-Rescue 21-2
A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Pave Hawk sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 13, 2021. Red Flag-Rescue 21-2, the premier combat search and rescue exercise in the U.S. Department of Defense, is the first large-scale exercise that the new “W” model of the HH-60 was employed in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
354th hosts A-10 ACE immersion
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samira Crawford, 355th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, briefs Airmen on AFE during an A-10 Thunderbolt II agile combat employment immersion at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, May 20, 2021. The 354th Fighter Squadron hosted the immersion in order to demonstrate the mission of the A-10 as well as identify the unique ways in which all Airmen contribute to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
Deployment
Families wave farewell on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 24, 2021. Families and friends came to wish a farewell to Airmen from across the 355th Maintenance Group and 563rd Rescue Group as they deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
June 2021
DM’s Weather Flight hosts seasonal training
An Airmen from the 355th Operational Support Squadron Weather Flight calibrates a TMQ-53 Tactical Meteorological Observing System during seasonal training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 3, 2021. The TMQ-53 TMOS is a portable weather station capable of operating in austere and contested locations. Weather Airmen train on its function and operability in support of the Dynamic Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)
55th ECG Elephant Walk
Six U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Calls taxi down the flight line during a show-of-force readiness exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 28, 2021. This event showcased the 55th Electronic Combat Group’s ability to rapidly generate multi-ship, combat-ready sorties with any of their aircraft, ensuring quick reaction and counter-communication airpower is ready anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Turnbull)
July 2021
355th Munitions Squadron Activation
U.S. Air Force Col. Marc Walker, 355th Maintenance Group commander, and Maj. Jonathan Tolman, 355th Munitions Squadron commander, stand at the position of attention during the 355th MUNS activation and assumption of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 1, 2021. This activation will allow munitions, armament and other support Airmen to be further enabled to best execute the missions they are tasked with. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
Bulldogs test new equipment
An Airman carries a ladder on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 8, 2021. The 355th Maintenance Group is testing headgear with padding inside as a form of personal protective equipment for maintenance Airmen. This is part of an on-going effort to ensure the safety of the Air Force’s most valuable resource, its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
15th Air Force command chief visits DM
U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, 15th Air Force command chief, receives a brief from Lt. Col. Ryan Pearce, 48th Rescue Squadron commander, during a visit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 14, 2021. Hedden was briefed on the 48th RQS’s human performance teams that keep pararescuemen fit-to-fight.
August 2021
EC-130H Compass Call retires
Senior Airman William Moore, 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshalls an EC-130H Compass Call in from its final flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, August 31, 2021. The aircraft that was retired was the first specially modified aircraft for the Compass Call mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)
A-10 Highway Landing
A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II lands on a Michigan State Highway in Alpena, Michigan, Aug. 5, 2021. Two A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the 354th Fighter Squadron and two A-10s from the Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing landed on a state highway as part of Northern Strike 21, a large-scale training exercise. This is the first time in history that the Air Force has purposely landed modern aircraft on a civilian roadway in the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex M. Miller)
355th SFS beta tests new qualification course
Two Airmen from the 355th Security Forces Squadron check a target during a new Security Forces Qualification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, August 11, 2021. Throughout the course, Davis-Monthan Defenders and Combat Arms instructors gave feedback directly to the U.S. Air Force Security Forces Center at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)
September 2021
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s Honor Guard present the colors at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 10, 2021. The significance of the 9/11 attacks is not lost after 20 years as the 355th Wing remembers those who were lost on that day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber).
Rally in the Rockies 2021
Airmen from the 354th Fighter Squadron and 327th Airlift Squadron attach a fuel line on the flight line at Montrose Regional Airport, Colorado, Sept. 14, 2021. Both squadrons played a significant role during Rally in the Rockies, an Agile Combat Employment exercise, to include airlifting fuel to austere locations and quickly refueling A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, ensuring ready and lethal mobility in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn J. Ergish)
University of Arizona football game
Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s Youth Impact Program pose for a photo at a University of Arizona football game in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2021. The University of Arizona hosted military members from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber).
October 2021
Bushwhacker 21-07
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joseph Kayitare, a CH-47 Chinook crew chief, participates in Exercise Bushwhacker 21-07 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2021. Bushwhacker exercises are intended to build upon the Dynamic Wing concept, testing and enhancing DM’s multi-capable Airmen in establishing, sustaining and defending the base with organic command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn J. Ergish)
U.S. Air Force Airmen build up a tent during Exercise Bushwhacker 21-07 on Sunglow City at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 4, 2021. Bushwhacker allowed Airmen to execute and test agile combat employment processes and timelines to pack up, load and reestablish wing facilities and command and control structures at newly established locations. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
U.S. Air Force Airmen set up barbed wire fencing during Exercise Bushwhacker 21-07 on Sunglow City at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 4, 2021. Bushwhacker allowed Airmen to execute and test agile combat employment processes and timelines to pack up, load and reestablish wing facilities and command and control structures at newly established locations. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
PJ Rodeo Parachuting Competition
U.S. Air Force pararescue jumpers compete in a parachuting competition as part of the 2021 PJ Rodeo at the Marana Regional Airport, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2021. Pararescuemen from across the U.S. participated in the PJ Rodeo in Tucson, Arizona, to challenge and compete with each other by maneuvering and landing in designated drop zones with minimal time and accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
November 2021
14,753 sorties later
Families embrace Airmen from the 41st Electronic Combat Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 8, 2021. The 41st ECS was the longest continuously deployed unit in Afghanistan, in U.S. Air Force history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)
Davis-Monthan Airshow 2021
The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, performs precision aerial maneuvers demonstrating the capabilities of Air Force high performance aircraft during the Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show and Open House at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2021. The team is comprised of eight pilots, four support officers, four civilians and more than 100 enlisted personnel performing in almost 30 job specialties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)
U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2021. The A-10 Demonstration Team’s jet has a heritage paint job to pay tribute to the 355th Tactical Fighter Wing’s contributions in the Vietnam War, including special dedication to personnel who were killed in action or became prisoners of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
December 2021
Cargo preparation for MCA Training
A group of Airmen untangle a cargo net after receiving instructions from a 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron instructor during Tier 3 Multi-Capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 1, 2021. Our ability to operate from austere locations and produce airpower by utilizing our trained MCA, the Dynamic Wing can fight from more locations than other wings. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull)
66th RGS ceremony
Santa drops in…