Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – January 2022

Hello everyone – WELCOME to the first issue of DMAFB Desert Lightning News for 2022! How do you like that A-10 eye candy on our cover? That’s one of our awesome photo highlights as we take a look back at 2021, in this special Year In Review edition of Desert Lightning News! Click on the link below for your digital copy, and let’s take a peek at some of what’s waiting for you inside:

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/devx/

A-10 pilots awarded trophy for ‘most meritorious flight’: page 2

Qualifying DM’s first ADM teams: page 3

Red Flag-Rescue 21-2: page 4

55th ECG Elephant Walk: page 5

15th Air Force command chief visits DM: page 6

Rally in the Rockies, PJ Rodeo Parachuting Competition: page 7

Davis Monthan Air Show – Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona: page 8

66th RGS ceremony: page 9

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting January 7th. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #dmafbnews #desertlightningnews