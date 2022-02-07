Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – February 2022

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – February 2022

Hello everyone, and welcome to the February 2022 edition of Davis Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! Airmen from the 563rd Rescue Group at Davis Monthan joined with personnel from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, to save an unconscious and severely hypothermic hiker at the Chiricahua National Monument. “While it’s great to have a mission where we bring strategic impact to the Air Force down range, it’s very rewarding to be able to contribute to the local community while at our home station,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Wilson, 55th Rescue Squadron pilot, aircraft commander for the mission. We congratulate this outstanding group of D-M Airmen and civilian counterparts on a job well done!! We have the story (it’s a nail-biter) and much more news prepared for you, in this month’s issue of Desert Lightning News. Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/njhb/

Here are some more highlights from our February issue:

Davis Monthan included on Air Combat Command list of Lead Wings: page 2

Future Guardians making history at the Pima Air and Space Museum: page 3

Bringing the “BRRRT” to Super Bowl LVI: page 4

Award-winning basketball player brings love of the game to AF career: page 5

Photo Feature: Green Flag-West brings realistic land and integration combat training: pages 6 & 7

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting February 4th. Pick one up when you're out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news.