Wing names 2021 Annual Award Winners

The 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., recently announced the 2021 Annual Award Winners.

Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish

NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Joshua Vander-Heyden

SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Fred Sawyer

Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Timothy Smith

Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Maxwell Sery

Junior Civilian of the Year: Ms. Dollie Hardin

Intermediate Civilian of the Year: Mrs. Carolyn Herrick

Senior Civilian of the Year: Mr. Todd Johnson

Key Spouse of the Year: Mrs. Annette Griffin

Team of the Year: 68th RQS Combat Mission Support Team/563rd RQG

Problem Solver of the Year: Master Sgt. Cody Matrana

Honor Guardsman of the Year: Senior Airman Lydia Green

First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Joseph Negron