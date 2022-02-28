Wing names 2021 Annual Award Winners

The 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., recently announced the 2021 Annual Award Winners.
Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish
NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Joshua Vander-Heyden
SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Fred Sawyer
Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Timothy Smith
Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Maxwell Sery
Junior Civilian of the Year: Ms. Dollie Hardin
Intermediate Civilian of the Year: Mrs. Carolyn Herrick
Senior Civilian of the Year: Mr. Todd Johnson
Key Spouse of the Year: Mrs. Annette Griffin
Team of the Year: 68th RQS Combat Mission Support Team/563rd RQG
Problem Solver of the Year: Master Sgt. Cody Matrana
Honor Guardsman of the Year: Senior Airman Lydia Green
First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Joseph Negron