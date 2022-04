That Others May Live!

The 68th Rescue Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., recently hosted a Combat Rescue Officer Phase II selection for potential special warfare officer candidates from all across the U.S. Air Force and other military branches.

