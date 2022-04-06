Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – April 2022

Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the April 2022 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! Big news out of D-M this month, as Air Combat Command stood up a new organization to accelerate Information Warfare training and research. 55th Wing, Detachment 1 will conduct IW training and research events to address the growing importance of operations in the information environment and the electromagnetic spectrum, as they relate to strategic power competition. “Focusing our offensive and defensive capabilities in the digitally-enabled domain is critical to honing our lethality in strategic competition,” said Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of ACC. This is a very timely development in view of continuing cybersecurity threats worldwide, and we have coverage for you, and much more news, in this month’s issue of Desert Lightning News.

Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from our April issue:

Davis-Monthan history highlights: page 2

ACC Leadership visits Lead Wing, certifies Heritage Flight Training Course: page 3

Dedication: Major George W. Biggs Integrated Resiliency Center: page 5

Photo Feature: Behind the scenes at 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course: pages 6 & 7

DM’s Senior Master Sergeant selects announced: page 10

Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting April 1st.