162nd Wing hosts families, celebrates Month of the Military Child

After a three-year hiatus, the 162nd Wing held its annual Family Day celebration at Pima Community College’s Desert Vista Campus on April 3, 2022.

Guardsmen had the day to build camaraderie and celebrate their families with food, drinks, live entertainment, vendors, jumping castles, pony rides, a homerun derby and more.

“My priorities are ‘faith, family, service,’ in that order,” said Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Butler, 162nd Wing Commander. “I’ve learned the value of a strong family support system. Our Family Day is about thanking our families for the sacrifices they make every day for their service member.”

The day began with a cornhole tournament and tug-of-war competition, and finished up with home run derbies for different age groups. One of the main stops for younger children was the pony ride, while older kids enjoyed the Stormtroopers characters that were on hand for photo opportunities. Kids of all ages enjoyed the video-gaming truck and plethora of food vendors that were on hand to serve lunch.

“Today is a great day to celebrate,” said Mikie Hoeye, 162nd Wing Airman & Family Readiness Coordinator. “April is ‘Month of the Military Child’ so this is an especially fitting way for us to thank the kids and their families who support our members day in and day out. Service is a sacrifice that is not only given by the members, but it is also assumed by the family members who allow that to happen,” she said.