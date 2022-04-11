Fighter Generation Squadrons activated at Davis-Monthan

The 355th Wing hosted a combined 354th and 357th Fighter Generation Squadron activation ceremony, along with the inactivation of the 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 1, 2022.

During the ceremony, Maj. William Freeman IV assumed command of the 357th FGS from Col. Marc Walker, 355th Maintenance Group Commander, and Freeman relinquished command of the 355th AMXS. To signify the squadron’s inactivation, Walker and Freeman cased the squadron’s guidon.

“Air Combat Command recognized that our current organizational structure is not optimal for supporting combat operations,” said Walker. “This transition was in order for us to effectively compete in future conflicts with our near-peer adversaries.”

Additionally, the 354th FGS held their activation ceremony resulting in Maj. Joshua Goerss taking over as the new commander.

“I’m extremely humbled to be back in the Bulldogs as your commander,” said Goerss. “I’m looking forward to working with you each and every day as we continue to work towards increasing our lethality and readiness.”

ACC’s Combat Oriented Maintenance Organization is the first organizational restructure of maintenance since 2003. This new construct will place more emphasis with leadership in the maintenance enterprise at the tactical level of execution.

“I look forward to joining the Dragon family, continuing the legacy of excellence that you’ve established here at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,” Freeman said. “I’m excited to see the new heights and incredible feats that you will all accomplish in the near future.”

The activation of the 354th and 357th FGS’s fosters a unity of effort between maintenance and the fighter squadrons improving the 355th Wing’s readiness for the high-end fight.