Davis-Monthan hosts FARP tryouts

Did you know that Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., is one of seven bases that can provide Forward Area Refueling Point capabilities in the entire U.S. Air Force.

There are only a total of 63 qualified FARP team members with nine qualified members for each base.

Not just anyone can FARP. DM’s team is made up of Airmen from the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants section, who recently held FARP tryouts.

By providing a mobile refueling point anytime, anywhere an aircraft can land, FARP enhances the U.S. military’s adaptive basing capabilities.