aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

Davis-Monthan hosts FARP tryouts

by Air Force photographs

Did you know that Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., is one of seven bases that can provide Forward Area Refueling Point capabilities in the entire U.S. Air Force.

There are only a total of 63 qualified FARP team members with nine qualified members for each base.

Not just anyone can FARP. DM’s team is made up of Airmen from the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants section, who recently held FARP tryouts.

By providing a mobile refueling point anytime, anywhere an aircraft can land, FARP enhances the U.S. military’s adaptive basing capabilities.

Tags: ,

More Stories

355th SFS forms tactical response...
 By Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber
Housing renovation project begins at...
 By Airman 1st Class William Turnbull
ANG specialized team returns to...
 By Maj. Angela Walz
No wrong door
 By Aerotech News & Review
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit