Housing renovation project begins at Davis-Monthan

Soaring Heights Communities has completed its first renovated home in a plan to remodel more than 30 homes in the next 1-5 years at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 8, 2022.

Soaring Heights Communities is a privatized military family housing for DM, housing active duty and reserve military, Department of Defense retirees, as well as current DOD employees and their families. They worked together with the 355th Wing to start this project.

“We replaced the old tile with new wood flooring and all of the appliances are new, state of the art,” said Juan Escalante, Soaring Heights Communities property manager. “The work that was done on this house was all done in-house. As the property manager here, I’m very proud of the work that our people did.”

Along with new flooring and appliances, the home also received new ceiling fans and a new paint job.

“Improvements made to homes on-base will be comparable to newer renovated options you can find off-base,” said Michelle Fry, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Military Housing Office manager. “New appliances, countertops, lighting packages throughout the home and upgraded flooring are being provided in selected older homes.”

These changes are no cost to the residents and these upgrades are meant to improve morale and the overall living quality of Airmen and their families living on-base. This is the goal for Soaring Heights Communities, who has a 50-year partnership with the U.S. Air Force.

To also improve the quality of housing, the 355th Wing along with Jim Slough, 355th Wing Privatized-Housing Resident Advocate, created the Soaring Heights Communities Resident Council. The Resident Council, a group of representatives who advocate for their neighborhood, toured the newly renovated home and got to see first-hand what improvements are expected in the future.

For more information on on-base housing or off-base housing assistance to include applying for on-base housing at your next duty station, you can reach out to the Military Housing Office at 520-228-3687.