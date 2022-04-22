355th SFS forms tactical response team, hosts tryouts

The 355th Security Forces Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., has created their first Tactical Response Team. The squadron also hosted tryouts for the team April 9, 2022.

This tryout was to fill TRT by testing defenders on how to resolve critical incidents involving potential threats to DM by working closely together and performing different tactics they have practiced during their annual training.

“We do yearly trainings, but it’s not as in-depth and as intense as this is,” said Senior Airman Vanessa Garcia, 355th SFS defender. “This is more of trying to see how we can work as a group and how can we learn from our mistakes.”

The tryouts consisted of a physical fitness test, different weapon skills, close-quarters combat tactics, an assessment of full team movements and stress tests.

Nine defenders passed the initial tryouts and joined the TRT. This specialized team is pulled whenever there is a need for CQC, hostage rescues and active shooter detainment in order to handle these high risk, high stress situations that are normally outside of the scope of their day-to-day activities.

“This is all brand new, so I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of changes moving forward to make this process as smooth and as positive for everyone who wants to be a part of this unit and this team,” said Staff Sgt. Austin Cherry, 355th SFS base defense operation center controller and TRT instructor. “This is the first tryout we’ve done for Davis-Monthan in creating our very own Tactical Response Team and there will be more tryouts to follow.”

In advancing these capabilities, the TRT is further prepared to defend the base from any emerging threats.