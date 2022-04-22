aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

355th SFS forms tactical response team, hosts tryouts

by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber
Members of the 355th Security Forces Squadron practice proper close quarters combat and building clearing procedures at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 9, 2022. This is the first iteration of the tactical response teams selection, held among members of the 355th SFS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

The 355th Security Forces Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., has created their first Tactical Response Team. The squadron also hosted tryouts for the team April 9, 2022.

This tryout was to fill TRT by testing defenders on how to resolve critical incidents involving potential threats to DM by working closely together and performing different tactics they have practiced during their annual training.

A member of the 355th Security Forces Squadron fires down range while performing tactical combat maneuvers at the combat arms training and maintenance facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 9, 2022. During this exercise Airmen practiced Tactical Response Team actions as well as scored shooting at CATM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

“We do yearly trainings, but it’s not as in-depth and as intense as this is,” said Senior Airman Vanessa Garcia, 355th SFS defender. “This is more of trying to see how we can work as a group and how can we learn from our mistakes.”

The tryouts consisted of a physical fitness test, different weapon skills, close-quarters combat tactics, an assessment of full team movements and stress tests.

Nine defenders passed the initial tryouts and joined the TRT. This specialized team is pulled whenever there is a need for CQC, hostage rescues and active shooter detainment in order to handle these high risk, high stress situations that are normally outside of the scope of their day-to-day activities.

“This is all brand new, so I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of changes moving forward to make this process as smooth and as positive for everyone who wants to be a part of this unit and this team,” said Staff Sgt. Austin Cherry, 355th SFS base defense operation center controller and TRT instructor. “This is the first tryout we’ve done for Davis-Monthan in creating our very own Tactical Response Team and there will be more tryouts to follow.”

In advancing these capabilities, the TRT is further prepared to defend the base from any emerging threats.

Members of the 355th Security Forces Squadron participate in Davis-Monthan’s tactical response team’s selection at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 9, 2022. During this exercise Airmen did physical training, close quarters combat drills, as well as building clearing procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Cherry, 355th Security Forces Squadron defender, supervises Davis-Monthan’s first tactical response team’s selection at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 9, 2022. During this exercise Airmen did physical training, close quarters combat drills, as well as building clearing procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)
Members of the 355th Security Forces Squadron, practice proper close quarters combat and building clearing procedures at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 9, 2022. This is the first iteration of the tactical response teams selection, held among members of the 355th SFS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrea Anderson, 355th Security Forces Squadron defender, scores a candidate during Davis-Monthan’s first tactical response team tryout at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Apr. 9, 2022. During this exercise Airmen practiced Tactical Response Team actions as well as scored shooting at CATM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)
