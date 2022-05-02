Air Combat Command announces 2022 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

Three Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., are among Air Combat Command’s 2022 Outstanding Airmen of the Year awards.

The command announced the recipients April 18, 2022.

ACC’s enlisted winners will compete at the Air Force 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year.

Personnel are recognized for outstanding achievements, performance and exceptional meritorious service.

The ACC Outstanding Airmen of the Year Award winners are:

Airman: Senior Airman Louis A. Dorsey III, 612th Air Communications Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.

Non-Commissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Alexandra N. Pendola, 55th Wing Staff Agency, Offutt AFB, Neb.

Senior Non-Commissioned Officer: Senior Master Sgt. Megan A. Harper, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar

The ACC First Sergeant of the Year Award winner is:

Master Sgt. Jakeith L. Robinson, 552d Maintenance Operations Flight, Tinker AFB, Okla.

The ACC Officer of the Year Award winners are:

Company Grade Officer: Capt. Austin G. Drake, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, Al Udeid AB.

Field Grade Officer: Maj. David T. Brown, 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron, Davis-Monthan AFB.

The ACC Civilian of the Year Award winners are:

Civilian Category 1: Herberth R. Gaekel, 612th Air Base Squadron, Soto Cano, Honduras

Civilian Category 2: Victor Arroyo, 633rd Force Support Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

Civilian Category 3: Kenneth M. Popelas, 612th Theater Operations Group, Davis-Monthan AFB.

Congratulations to the ACC Winners!