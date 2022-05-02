aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

Air, earth, water, but especially fire

by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish
Local firefighters from the Drexel Heights Fire District take part in a simulated residential structure fire at the fire training grounds on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 13, 2022. DM has hosted 10 outside agencies and more than 400 personnel through the Regional Fire Training Center, resourcing these training grounds to complete auto extrication scenarios, live fire burns and the Emergency Vehicle Operators Course, to name a few. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

The 355th Wing is continually enhancing the partnership between Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., and the local community, but especially when it comes to fighting fire.

Surrounding fire stations from the Tucson area partner with the Davis-Monthan Fire Department every few months to utilize the fire training grounds.

A local firefighter from the Green Valley Fire District clears a building as part of a simulated residential structure fire at the training grounds on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 13, 2022. The DM Fire Department benefits greatly through community partnership with departments from neighboring communities because all agencies involved gain strategies and tactics from each other’s firefighting experiences, that ultimately can save a life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

“We get multiple agencies who usually come out; Green Valley, Drexel Heights, Tubac, Davis-Monthan and sometimes we have Silver Bell or the Air and Army National Guard firefighters,” said Joseph Brian, Green Valley and Drexel Heights Fire District training captain. “Since we don’t have our own training facilities, we use these training grounds to practice residential and commercial structure fire scenarios.”

The relationship between both DM and nearby fire stations has proven to be positively impactful, ultimately strengthening the interoperability in the local first responder community.

“The first time to meet each other isn’t during an emergency,” said Darren Felish, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of training. “In the last 45 days, the relationship between the base and the local community has proven invaluable when we dually responded to two on-base fires and one off-base fire.”

DM has hosted 10 outside agencies and more than 400 personnel through the Regional Fire Training Center, resourcing these training grounds to complete auto extrication scenarios, live fire burns and the Emergency Vehicle Operators Course, to name a few.

“We’re very appreciative of Davis-Monthan and the U.S. Air Force for letting us train out here,” said Brian. “Allowing us do this helps build teams that are going to perform efficiently and save lives.”

“DM benefits greatly through community partnership with veteran civilian firefighters and departments from neighboring communities,” said Felish. “All agencies gain strategies and tactics from each other’s firefighting experiences, that ultimately can save a life.”

A local firefighter from the Drexel Heights Fire District takes part in a simulated residential structure fire at the training grounds on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 13, 2022. The relationship between both DM and nearby fire stations has proven to be positively impactful, ultimately strengthening the interoperability in the Tucson first responder community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
Captain John Conger from the Tubac Fire District carries a hose into a simulated residential structure building at the fire training grounds on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 13, 2022. Because some fire districts don’t have their own training facilities, they partner with the Davis-Monthan Fire Department every few months to utilize the training grounds to practice various fire drills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
A local firefighter from the Green Valley Fire District fills a portable water tank at the fire training grounds on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 13, 2022. This training further prepares firefighters with the efficient skills of resupplying water when there is no fire hydrant on scene in a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
Local firefighters from the Green Valley and Tubac Fire Districts carry hose up the stairwell of a simulated residential structure building at the training grounds on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 13, 2022. The relationship between both DM and nearby fire stations has proven to be positively impactful, ultimately strengthening the interoperability in the Tucson first responder community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
Local firefighters from the Green Valley, Drexel Heights and Tubac Fire Districts fill a portable water tank at the fire training grounds on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 13, 2022. This training further prepares firefighters with the efficient skills of resupplying water when there is no fire hydrant on scene in a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
A local firefighter from the Green Valley Fire District powers a firehose at the fire training grounds on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 13, 2022. DM has hosted 10 outside agencies and more than 400 personnel through the Regional Fire Training Center, resourcing these training grounds to complete auto extrication scenarios, live fire burns and the Emergency Vehicle Operators Course, to name a few. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
Local firefighters from the Green Valley Fire District work with Darren Felish, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Assistant Chief of Training, during a simulated residential structure fire at the training grounds on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 13, 2022. Because some fire districts don’t have their own training facilities, they partner with the DM Fire Department every few months to utilize the training grounds to practice various fire drills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
A local firefighter from the Green Valley Fire District fights a simulated residential structure fire at the training grounds on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 13, 2022. The DM Fire Department benefits greatly through community partnership with departments from neighboring communities because all agencies involved gain strategies and tactics from each other’s firefighting experiences, that ultimately can save a life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
A local firefighter from the Green Valley Fire District fights a simulated residential structure fire at the training grounds on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 13, 2022. The DM Fire Department benefits greatly through community partnership with departments from neighboring communities because all agencies involved gain strategies and tactics from each other’s firefighting experiences, that ultimately can save a life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
Local firefighters from the Green Valley Fire District fight a simulated residential structure fire at the training grounds on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 13, 2022. The DM Fire Department benefits greatly through community partnership with departments from neighboring communities because all agencies involved gain strategies and tactics from each other’s firefighting experiences, that ultimately can save a life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Davis-Monthan Warrior of the Month...
 By Aerotech News & Review
DM50 hosts picnic for Airmen,...
 By Aerotech News & Review
DM Airmen undertake MCA training
 By Aerotech News & Review
Air Combat Command announces 2022...
 By Staff Sgt. Jay Molden
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit