DM Airmen undertake MCA training

A wide-spread group of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing received a rendition of the Multi-Capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 28, 2022.

The 355th Wing, as an Air Combat Command Lead Wing, conducts regular MCA training to ensure these Airmen are prepared to take on any task or situation they may encounter while downrange.

MCA is an initiative where a small group of Airmen will be trained to accomplish tasks outside their core Air Force specialty. They will train in a cross-functional team to provide combat support to aviation force elements conducting dispersed and dynamic operations. MCA will recover, refuel, reload, launch, and defend mission generation force elements.