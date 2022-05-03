DM Airmen undertake MCA training

Jeffrey Ludwikoski, 355th Security Forces Squadron trainer, instructs entry control point strategies during multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force, Arizona, April 28, 2022. This MCA training exercised elements of agile combat employment, enabling these Airmen to operate from austere locations with varying levels of capacity and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
A wide-spread group of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the
355th Wing received a rendition of the Multi-Capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 28, 2022.
The 355th Wing, as an Air Combat Command Lead Wing, conducts regular MCA training to ensure these Airmen are prepared to take on any task or situation they may encounter while downrange.
MCA is an initiative where a small group of Airmen will be trained to accomplish tasks outside their core Air Force specialty. They will train in a cross-functional team to provide combat support to aviation force elements conducting dispersed and dynamic operations. MCA will recover, refuel, reload, launch, and defend mission generation force elements.
A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Wing participates in multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 28, 2022. This MCA training equipped Airmen from various career fields to take on expeditionary skills outside of their regular job duties, ultimately enhancing their ability to maintain a ready and agile force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
A wide-spread group of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing received a rendition of the multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 28, 2022. The 355th Wing, as an Air Combat Command Lead Wing, conducts regular MCA training to ensure these Airmen are prepared to take on any task or situation they may encounter while downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
A wide-spread group of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing received a rendition of the multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 28, 2022. The 355th Wing, as an Air Combat Command Lead Wing, conducts regular MCA training to ensure these Airmen are prepared to take on any task or situation they may encounter while downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
A wide-spread group of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing received a rendition of the multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 28, 2022. The 355th Wing, as an Air Combat Command Lead Wing, conducts regular MCA training to ensure these Airmen are prepared to take on any task or situation they may encounter while downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron instructs during multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 28, 2022. This MCA training exercised elements of agile combat employment, enabling these Airmen to operate from austere locations with varying levels of capacity and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
A wide-spread group of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing received a rendition of the multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 28, 2022. The 355th Wing, as an Air Combat Command Lead Wing, conducts regular MCA training to ensure these Airmen are prepared to take on any task or situation they may encounter while downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron instructs during multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 28, 2022. This MCA training exercised elements of agile combat employment, enabling these Airmen to operate from austere locations with varying levels of capacity and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
A wide-spread group of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing received a rendition of the multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 28, 2022. The 355th Wing, as an Air Combat Command Lead Wing, conducts regular MCA training to ensure these Airmen are prepared to take on any task or situation they may encounter while downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
Airman 1st Class Richard Roman, 355th Munitions Squadron Stockpile Management Technician, participates in multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 28, 2022. This MCA training equipped Airmen from various career fields to take on expeditionary skills outside of their regular job duties, ultimately enhancing their ability to maintain a ready and agile force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
A wide-spread group of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing perform entry control point procedures during multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 28, 2022. ECP procedures are some of the many components that are included in MCA training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Wing poses for a photo during multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 28, 2022. Airmen at DM from various career fields are required to complete 2 weeks of MCA training, which equips them with expeditionary skills outside of their regular job duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
Tech. Sgt. Julius Holmes assigned to the 355th Electronic Maintenance Squadron participates in multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 28, 2022. This MCA training equipped Airmen from various career fields to take on expeditionary skills outside of their regular job duties, ultimately enhancing their ability to maintain a ready and agile force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
Senior Airman Evan Stepanovich, 355th Component Maintenance Squadron Fuels System Specialist, participates in multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 28, 2022. This MCA training equipped Airmen from various career fields to take on expeditionary skills outside of their regular job duties, ultimately enhancing their ability to maintain a ready and agile force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)