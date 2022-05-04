DM50 hosts picnic for Airmen, families

The DM50 hosted a picnic April 16, 2022. The picnic was to support Airmen and their families and included free lunch, inflatables, pony rides, a petting zoo and a car show.

The DM50 is a non-profit, volunteer service organization comprised of more than 100 local civic and business leaders that works to educate the community on the vital role that Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., plays within the region. DM50 advocates on behalf of the Airmen of Davis-Monthan, strengthening relationships between the base and the educational, commercial, political and social leadership of greater Tucson.

DM50 serves both the military and civilian communities of Southern Arizona by promoting and advocating for sustainable growth and quality of life that provides long-term stability to airmen and women and their families.

Editor’s note: The mention of the nonprofit, DM50, does not constitute endorsement of affiliation by Davis-Monthan Air Force Base or the U.S. Air Force.