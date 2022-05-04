aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

DM50 hosts picnic for Airmen, families

by Aerotech News & Review
A military child holds a duck during the DM50 Picnic at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 16, 2022. The DM50 hosted a picnic to support Airmen and their families by providing free lunch, inflatables, pony rides, a petting zoo and a car show. (Air Force photograph)

The DM50 hosted a picnic April 16, 2022. The picnic was to support Airmen and their families and included free lunch, inflatables, pony rides, a petting zoo and a car show.

The DM50 is a non-profit, volunteer service organization comprised of more than 100 local civic and business leaders that works to educate the community on the vital role that Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., plays within the region. DM50 advocates on behalf of the Airmen of Davis-Monthan, strengthening relationships between the base and the educational, commercial, political and social leadership of greater Tucson.

DM50 serves both the military and civilian communities of Southern Arizona by promoting and advocating for sustainable growth and quality of life that provides long-term stability to airmen and women and their families.

Editor’s note: The mention of the nonprofit, DM50, does not constitute endorsement of affiliation by Davis-Monthan Air Force Base or the U.S. Air Force.

Staff Sgt. Ethan Blevins with the 355th Communications Squadron poses for a photo after being one of the winners of the DM50 car show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 16, 2022. The DM50 hosted a picnic to support Airmen and their families by providing free lunch, inflatables, pony rides, a petting zoo and a car show. (Air Force photograph)
A military child enjoys the petting zoo during the DM50 Picnic at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 16, 2022. The DM50 hosted a picnic to support Airmen and their families by providing free lunch, inflatables, pony rides, a petting zoo and a car show. (Air Force photograph)
A military child is playing at one of the many inflatables during the DM50 Picnic at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 16, 2022. The DM50 hosted a picnic to support Airmen and their families by providing free lunch, inflatables, pony rides, a petting zoo and a car show. (Air Force photograph)
A military family poses for a photo during the DM50 Picnic at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 16, 2022. The DM50 held a picnic with free entertainment and food to show their support to the Airmen of DM. (Air Force photograph)
Military children participate during the DM50 car show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 16, 2022. The DM50 hosted a picnic to support Airmen and their families by providing free lunch, inflatables, pony rides, a petting zoo and a car show. (Air Force photograph)
A military child tees up at the DM50 Picnic at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 16, 2022. The DM50 held a picnic with free entertainment and food to show their support to the Airmen of DM. (Air Force photograph)
A DM50 volunteer puts his glasses back on after getting his face painted at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 16, 2022.The DM50 held a picnic with free entertainment and food to show their support to the Airmen of DM. (Air Force photograph)
A DM50 volunteer puts his glasses back on after getting his face painted at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 16, 2022.The DM50 held a picnic with free entertainment and food to show their support to the Airmen of DM. (Air Force photograph)
DM50 volunteers hand out food to Airmen and their families at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 16, 2022. DM50 is a nonprofit, volunteer group that supports the Airmen of DM. (Air Force photograph)

