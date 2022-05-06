aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

History Highlight

by Aerotech News & Review
The City of Tucson II at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, 1953.

1950s

In honor of the countdown to the U.S. Air Force’s 75th Anniversary in September, we’re showcasing pieces of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base history and highlighting how far it’s come over the years through innovation, accelerating change and thriving through the decades.

Until 1960, DM was the home of the 43rd Bomber Wing, and was the Strategic Air Command’s first Supersonic Bomber Wing. The wing employed the B-50 Superfortress and B-47 Stratojet.

As the 43rd BW switched from B-50s to B-47s in 1953, they named one of the B-47s “City of Tucson II” after the B-50 called “City of Tucson.”

For the past 75 years, DM has been modernizing our force to maintain the competitive edge of tomorrow.

Aircrew members stand in front of a B-50 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.

More Stories

Davis-Monthan Warrior of the Month...
 By Aerotech News & Review
DM50 hosts picnic for Airmen,...
 By Aerotech News & Review
DM Airmen undertake MCA training
 By Aerotech News & Review
Air Combat Command announces 2022...
 By Staff Sgt. Jay Molden
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit