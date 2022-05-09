aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Warrior of the Month

by Aerotech News & Review

Warrior of the Month celebrates outstanding Desert Lightning Airmen who go above and beyond to contribute to the United States Air Force mission.

Congratulations to April’s Warrior of the Month, Staff Sergeant Danah Mallory, 355th Operation Support Squadron Weather Flight. Mallory compiled a report detailing the strengths and weaknesses of a next-generation tactical weather observing system used during Exercise GREEN FLAG-WEST. Mallory was also highlighted in the Air Combat Command’s annual weather conference and will be incorporated into training for five other Lead Wings as they transition to the Air Force’s Force Generation Model. His leadership has proven to be paramount to his flight’s success.

