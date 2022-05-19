aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

68th RQS hosts Combat Leader Course

by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull | A Pararescueman performs medical checks on a simulated patient during the Combat Leader Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 29, 2022. The purpose of the CLC is to take Combat Rescue Officers and PJs to the next level, a leader in charge of their team and ready to use their leadership skills in any environment around the world.

The 68th Rescue Squadron hosted the Combat Leader Course for Combat Rescue Officers and Pararescuemen from across the U.S. Air Force at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 25-29, 2022.

The purpose of the CLC is to take CROs and PJs to the next level, a leader in charge of their team and ready to use their leadership skills in any environment around the world.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull | A Pararescueman uses a saw to cut a chain simulating cutting through a barricaded door to rescue the mock patients during the Combat Leader Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 29, 2022.

“The CLC is the Guardian Angel’s premier PJ team leader and CRO team commander upgrade course,” said Tech. Sgt. Austin Reed, 68th RQS weapons and tactics noncommissioned officer in charge. “The course compiles PJ and CRO participation from primarily Air Combat Command’s rescue squadron units, but also includes Air Force Special Operations Command, as well as guard and reserve participants.”

The 68th RQS, also known as the Guardian Angel Formal Training Unit, is the only unit that administers this course.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull | A Combat Leader Course instructor from the 68th Rescue Squadron stands on a simulated disabled truck and observes the participants of the CLC at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 29, 2022. The 68th RQS, also known as the Guardian Angel Formal Training Unit, is the only unit that administers this course.

The 68th RQS hosts the CLC twice a year, with this year’s participation totaling 24 Airmen. There are 12 Airmen per class with each class having a combination of 10 PJs and two CROs.

“The course starts with two weeks of mission planning instruction revolving around the joint military decision making process and troop leading procedures,” Reed said. “From there the team conducts land-based full mission profiles that consist of High Altitude Low Opening and High Altitude High Opening jump insertions, rotary wing infiltration and exfiltration, confined space and collapsed structure rescues, mass casualty and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive medical events.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull | Combat Leader Course instructors from the 68th Rescue Squadron and mock patient volunteers wait at a staged accident site for the Pararescuemen and Combat Rescue Officers to arrive at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 29, 2022. The 68th RQS hosts the CLC twice a year with this year’s participation being 24 Airmen, consisting of 20 PJs and four CROs.

The team members then transition to the Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado, Calif., to conduct Full Mission Profile Water Operations that exercises open ocean dive and jump operations.

The constant specialized training of the U.S. Air Force’s battlefield Airmen ensures that they are in a constant state of readiness and are fully equipped with the tools and training needed to respond to anything from natural disaster relief to advanced, persistent threats.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull | Pararescuemen and Combat Rescue Officers perform a high-altitude, low opening jump during the Combat Leader Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 29, 2022. The 68th Rescue Squadron hosts the CLC twice a year with this year’s participation being 24 Airmen, consisting of 20 PJs and four CROs.
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

DM leads the way with...
 By Jenna Bigham | Aerotech News
Air National Guard photograph by Tech. Sgt. George Keck
Farewell tour: Dutch finish overwater...
 By Tech. Sgt. George Keck NAS Key West, Fla.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
Exercise, Exercise, Exercise: Contracting behind...
 By Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air National Guard photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Charles Givens
Legacy of firsts: Vice commander...
 By Tech. Sgt. Caleb Keck Morris ANGB, Ariz.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit