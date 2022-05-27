Local Ceremonies

Anthem

The public is invited to attend the annual Memorial Day Ceremony, “A Day of Remembrance,” honoring the service and sacrifice of veterans who have fallen while serving our great nation, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 at 9:00 a.m. at the Anthem Veterans Memorial, 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem, Arizona 85086.

Hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12031, American Legion Post 128, and Daisy Mountain Veterans, with support from the Anthem Community Council, the ceremony is expected to run approximately 45 minutes. Seating and parking are limited and are intended for veterans; attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring lawn chairs or blankets.

The keynote address will be presented by Lieutenant Colonel Tim Pasquarelli (USA, Retired). Lieutenant Colonel Pasquarelli served in the U.S. Army for 24 years. Pasquarelli is a recipient of several battlefield valor awards and meritorious service awards. His awards also include the Purple

Heart for a battlefield wound. He is a recipient of the Combat Infantry Badge, the Parachutist Badge and the Aviators Badge.

Additional ceremony highlights will include the POW/MIA table remembrance ceremony and the Voice of America winning speech by Mary Sannapu. The Musical Theater of Anthem Outreach Group will provide program music. The playing of Taps and ringing of the Memorial Bell honoring those veterans Killed in Action, followed by a moment of silence will close the ceremony.

Avondale

Avondale will hold a Memorial Day Service to commemorate the lives of those lost while serving our great nation.

Avondale’s Memorial Day service will take place on Monday, May 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Avondale Civic Center’s outdoor amphitheater, 11465 W. Civic Center Drive, Avondale. The public is invited to attend to honor those who have served.

Mayor Kenn Weise will address the crowd at this reflective event, which will also include music, special tributes, and a candlelight vigil. The evening musical performances feature a string quartet from the West Valley Youth Orchestra, “Taps” performed on trumpet by local professional bugler Todd Bevins, and bagpipe performance by Avondale Fire and Medical Department Deputy Chief Aaron Glass.

No cost to attend. Please bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit upon at the amphitheater.

This City of Avondale event is hosted in partnership with the American Legion Crandall Palmer Post 61, VFW Pat Tillman Memorial Post 40, the VFW, and American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Groups, Scottish American Military Society Post 48, Blue Star Moms, Combat Veterans Chapter

32-5 Motorcycle Association and West Valley View.

For more information, please call the Parks and Recreation Department, at (623) 333-2400, www.avondaleaz.gov/events.

Buckeye

Buckeye’s annual Memorial Day ceremony will take place on Monday, May 30 at the Louis B. Hazelton Memorial Cemetery, 23100 W. Broadway Road in Buckeye. The ceremony salutes all service personnel who paid the ultimate price for their country starting at 8 a.m.

The ceremony will last approximately 30 minutes and feature Master of Ceremony, Scott W. Lowe, Lt. Commander, CEC, USN (Retired), who also happens to be the City’s Public Works Director.

Representatives from the Buckeye Fire and Medical Rescue and Police Departments will serve as color guard for the event. Other highlights include a history of the cemetery and Service men and women interred since the Spanish American war, participation by the Naval Seal Cadets and

patriotic music.

The event is a collaborative effort by the Buckeye Patriotic Committee, which includes members from the city of Buckeye, the American Legion, Buckeye Elks Lodge, Daughters of the American Revolution and Veterans of Foreign Wars. To learn about all the upcoming events in Buckeye, please visit buckeyeaz.gov/events

Litchfield Park

The City of Litchfield Park will be remembering the men and women who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces with a brief, yet memorable, Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 30th at 7:00 a.m. The ceremony will take place in front of the World War II Memorial on the

west side of Litchfield Elementary School, 255 W Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340.

The program will be led by Litchfield Park Mayor Thomas L. Schoaf and will include the placing of floral tributes at the memorial, followed by a prayer and moment of silence. Taps will be played in honor of the brave men and women who died while serving our country. Known surviving service members and family members of those listed on the WWII Monument will be invited to attend. The ceremony is expected to last approximately 30 minutes and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served to attendees at the close of the ceremony.