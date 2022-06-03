ANG-Air Force Reserve Test Center conducts Exercise Kani Wildcat

The Air National Guard-Air Force Reserve Test Center at Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Ariz., traditionally known for their innovation and cost-saving tactics, took on a much broader mission as the coordinator of a multi-faceted, joint agile combat employment exercise — Exercise Kani Wildcat — that synchronized several testing events and integration with A-10s, C-130s, F-22s, UH-1Ns, MV-22s, CH-53s and Air Force Special Warfare operators.

