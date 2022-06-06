Walk the Dragon’s halls

Memorial Day is a time to commemorate the American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to this great nation. Their bravery is something to never forget.

At the 357th Fighter Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, a display case dedicated to honoring Dragons of the past was recently unveiled by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joel Bier, 357th FS commander. Now, every student, pilot, instructor and Airmen that walk the halls will be reminded of their predecessors’ courage to keep America free.

Lights around the top of the display case give these heroes’ artifacts and photos a renewed sense of life illuminating the past.

“I like that all of these items on display are no longer in a box,” said Bier. “They now have a place where everyone can see them and be reminded of their story.”

Over 77 years of history has been preserved in the display case showing a Steeple Morden Strafers’ aviator goggles from World War II, to a Vietnam War Wild Weasel pilot’s map depicting North Vietnam.

“They were humans with families that did extraordinary things,” said George Tinseth, 355th Wing historian. “What the Airmen are inheriting are the conflicts and missions these people did that paved the way for us, and shouldn’t be forgotten.”

Tinseth designed and setup the display case to honor these Wingmen and pass on their history to future generations.

This display case is a memorial that is not just paying tribute for a day or a weekend, but gives these brave men and women who fought for our country a way to live forever in our thoughts and remember we are fortunate for coming home.