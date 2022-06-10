Homecoming!

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 7, 2022. Members with the 355th Wing returned home on two HC-130s after an overseas deployment. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
Family and friends gathered on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 7, 2022, to welcome home redeploying members assigned to the 355th Wing and 563rd Rescue Group.
After an overseas deployment supporting the Air Force mission, these members returned home to their families.
A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron taxis down the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 7, 2022. Members with the 355th Wing returned home on two HC-130s after an overseas deployment. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
Family and friends greet redeploying members assigned to the 355th Wing and 563rd Rescue Group on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 7, 2022. After an overseas deployment supporting the Air Force mission, these members returned home to their families. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)