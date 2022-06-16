DM Warrior of the Month

Congratulations to the Warrior of the Month, Staff Sgt. Clarissa Munoz from the 355th Force Support Squadron Installation Personnel Readiness Team!

Warrior of the Month celebrates outstanding Desert Lightning Airmen who go above and beyond to contribute to the U.S. Air Force mission.

Munoz leveraged her innovative skills by solidifying and executing a specialized out-processing plan for an Immediate Response Force Team deployment. This plan allows Airmen to be ready three months prior to their deployment window. Her relationship with and coordination between eight supporting agencies led to improvements in the out-processing procedures with enduring changes in the entire work center.