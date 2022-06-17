DM welcomes summer with Airman Field Day at dorms

Airman 1st Class Souza Queirozon, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply personnel, receives a cup of flavored shaved ice during the Airman Field Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 10, 2022. The field day was planned by the Airmen Committed to Excellence Council for Airmen to welcome Summer and socialize with other Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
Airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., welcomed summer with an Airman Field Day at the DM dorms June 10, 2022.
The field day consisted of free food and a variety of activities to boost morale.
Desert Lightning Team Airmen responsible for planning the Airmen Field Day pose for a group picture at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 10, 2022. The field day was planned by the Airmen Committed to Excellence Council for Airmen to welcome Summer and socialize with other Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
Airman 1st Class Aboloji Nylandur, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron material manager, plays table tennis at The Loft during the Airman Field Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 10, 2022. The field day was planned by the Airmen Committed to Excellence Council for Airmen to welcome Summer and socialize with other Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
Master Sgt. Kevin Sitko, 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron 1st Sgt., taunts Airmen as they attempt to dunk him during the Airman Field Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 10, 2022. 1st Sgts. were invited to boost morale of Airmen by participating in the dunk tank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
Airman 1st Class Zachary Hess, 563rd Operations Support Squadron intel analyst, throws a ball at the target in an attempt to dunk Master Sgt. Kevin Sitko, 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron 1st Sgt., during the Airmen Field Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 10, 2022. The field day was planned by the Airmen Committed to Excellence Council for Airmen to welcome Summer and socialize with other Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
Senior Airman Louver Cara, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron fire and refueling apprentice, selects a winner for the free raffle during the Airman Field Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 10, 2022. The field day was planned by the Airmen Committed to Excellence Council for Airmen to welcome Summer and socialize with other Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)