DM member wins Air Force award

One of Desert Lightning Team’s Sexual Assault and Response victim advocates was recognized for her exceptional service as the 2021 Victim Advocate of the Year by Headquarters Air Force.

“I’m honored to be recognized with this award, but it’s a team effort,” said Teresa Perrin, 355th Wing SAPR victim advocate specialist. “Here at Davis-Monthan we believe in humanizing the SAPR office. We try to go out across base and have positive interactions with people before they need our services so that they are more likely to come in if the need ever arises.”

Perrin is responsible for providing SAPR services to one of the largest U.S. Air Force installations, composed of 19,000 military, dependents over 18 years of age, Department of Defense civilian employees and 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) forward operating locations throughout the Caribbean as well as Central and South America.

“To be able to have someone walk in our door in a moment of crisis, at probably the lowest point of their life, and be able to help them during their healing process and watch them doing better over time is extremely humbling,” she said.

Perrin has demonstrated on multiple occasions that she is willing to go above and beyond to ensure that SAPR is viewed in a positive light across Davis-Monthan.

“Ms. Perrin was deserving of this award because of her dedication to always put people first,” said Michael Starkey, 355th Wing Sexual Assault Response Coordinator. “I’m super proud that she was recognized at the highest level of the Air Force. She’s always looking to empower victims and turn them into thriving survivors.”