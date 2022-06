Lt. Col. Matthew Hodges has taken the reins of command of the 195th Fighter Squadron, 162nd Wing at Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Ariz.

From prepping aircrew flight equipment as a life support technician to taking the reigns,

Hodges was a prior enlisted Airman who made his way through the ranks — and F-16 fighter pilot training — to become the 162nd Wing’s newest squadron commander.