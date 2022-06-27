355th CES hosts ‘Under the Helmet’ event

The U.S. Air Force 355th Civil Engineer Squadron leadership team participates in the Under the Helmet event on the fire training grounds at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 17, 2022. The purpose of this event was to give leadership a live-in experience of what 355th CES chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear Airmen have to accomplish when executing real-world hazardous materials environmental responses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
The 355th Civil Engineer Squadron leadership team took part in the Under the Helmet event on the fire training grounds at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 17, 2022.
The event gave leadership a live-in experience of what 355th CES Airmen have to accomplish when executing real-world fire and rescue, explosive ordinance disposal, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear emergency responses.
The U.S. Air Force 355th Civil Engineer Squadron leadership team participates in the Under the Helmet event on the fire training grounds at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 17, 2022. The purpose of this event was to give leadership a live-in experience of what 355th CES Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians have to accomplish when executing real-world EOD responses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rachel Hamlyn, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, participates in the Under the Helmet event on the fire training grounds at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 17, 2022. The purpose of this event was to give leadership a live-in experience of what 355th CES firemen have to accomplish when executing real-world fire and rescue responses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
