DM hosts 2022 Freedom Fest

by Airman 1st Class Paige Wheldom

Everyone with base access is invited to attend Freedom Fest for free at Bama Park on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 1, 2022, to celebrate Independence Day early.

Events begin at 4 p.m. with a Corvette Parade down Craycroft Road, and ending after a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Other free events include a car show, live music and the Splash Zone, which features a variety of water activities.

The Red, White & Vroom Car Show and Garage Gala will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Auto Hobby Shop.

Sophia Rankin and The Sound will perform on the second stage from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Chad Freeman and Redline will perform on the main stage from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Splash Zone will feature a 47 foot water slide, 27 foot tidal wave water slide, maze and a foam pit from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Food will be available for purchase from local food trucks from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The trucks include barbeque, Tex-Mex, Italian, German, Filipino, Japanese and Latin Caribbean options.

Freedom Fest will conclude with a fireworks finale starting at 9 p.m.

If attending Freedom Fest donít forget a chair, towel, swimsuit and water safe shoes.

“Everyone should come out to Freedom Fest and enjoy all the free events and the first big event since the start of COVID-19,” said Renee Steers, 355th Force Support Squadron marketing director.

For more information regarding Freedom Fest visit 2022 Freedom Fest.

