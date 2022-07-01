Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News July 2022

Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the July 2022 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! Our cover story this week tells how the 355th Fighter Group was part of the D-Day invasion of occupied Europe on June 3, 1944. And as part of the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force, the Thunderbolt is highlighting DM history – this month it is the 1970s.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/070122DLNAZDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/dkjc/

Here are some more highlights from our June issue:

Mi-17 helicopters are shipped from DM to Ukraine: Page 1

Warrior of the Month is Staff Sgt. Clarissa Munoz: Page 2

A DM Airmen is heading to the Air Force Academy Prep School: Page 3

A DM civilian is honored as 2021 Victim Advocate of the Year by the U.S. Air Force: Pages 4

Leadership of the 355th CES takes part in “Under the Helmet:” Page 5

355th Wing members return home after an overseas deployment: Page 6 & 7

A DM PJ completes Marine Corps winter mountain training: Page 8

Included with this issue of Desert Lightning News is a special insert covering military and aerospace museums in Nevada, Arizona and Southern California. The Southwest United States holds a unique place in aviation and military history with many military and aerospace themed museums dedicated to preserving that history, and educating the public about the numerous ‘firsts’ that took place in the skies above!

To view this special publication click here: www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/061722MusuemDIG.pdf

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting July 1. Included with this issue of Desert Lightning News is a special insert covering military and aerospace museums in Nevada, Arizona and Southern California. The Southwest United States holds a unique place in aviation and military history with many military and aerospace themed museums dedicated to preserving that history, and educating the public about the numerous 'firsts' that took place in the skies above!