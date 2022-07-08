aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Davis-Monthan celebrates Freedom Fest

by dwgsean
Air Force photographs

The 355th Force Support Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., hosted Freedom Fest 5-9:30 p.m., July 1.
Included in the celebration was a Splash Zone featuring water slides, a maze and a foam pit; Red, White and Vroom – a Corvette car show; and food trucks.
Due to the inclement weather, the live music was cancelled, but the fireworks display went ahead.

