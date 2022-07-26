355th SFS conduct active shooter training

Airmen from the 355th Security Forces Squadron clear a corner at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 20, 2022. This training is performed annually to keep the Airmen up to date.

Airmen from the 355th Security Forces Squadron plan to breach a door at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 20, 2022. When breaching a door specific tools are used based on how the door opens or what type of door it is.

Airmen from the 355th Security Forces Squadron breach a door at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 20, 2022. This was performed by the Airmen in coordination with the instructors from DM.

Airmen handcuff a simulated shooter at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 20, 2022. These Airmen perform this type of training annually in order to be able to defend the base to the best of their abilities.