aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

355th SFS conduct active shooter training

by Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber
An instructor teaches U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Security Forces Squadron the proper way to form up at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 20, 2022. The 355th SFS performs active shooter training annually.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber

Airmen from the 355th Security Forces Squadron clear a corner at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 20, 2022. This training is performed annually to keep the Airmen up to date.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber

Airmen from the 355th Security Forces Squadron plan to breach a door at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 20, 2022. When breaching a door specific tools are used based on how the door opens or what type of door it is.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber

Airmen from the 355th Security Forces Squadron breach a door at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 20, 2022. This was performed by the Airmen in coordination with the instructors from DM.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber

Airmen handcuff a simulated shooter at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 20, 2022. These Airmen perform this type of training annually in order to be able to defend the base to the best of their abilities.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Air Force announces technical sergeant...
 By Air Force photographs
A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team...
 By Aerotech News
Bulldogs host Combat Operations Leader...
 By Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish
Behind the boom; 355th MUNS
 By Aerotech News & Review
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit