A place to connect

This quarter’s Heart Link Spouse Orientation at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., was hosted by the 355th Civil Engineering Squadron at the fire station.

These events are open to all DM spouses and provide awesome opportunities to learn everything about life at DM! This program also connects spouses with a network of other families at DM as well as resources and base services.

If you’re interested in learning more about or getting involved in the programs provided by the AFRC, check out their page: www.facebook.com/355FSS.