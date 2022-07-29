aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Community Action Team best in Air Force

Every year, the U.S. Department of Defense recognizes an individual or team from each service that has undertaken significant efforts in suicide prevention awareness and community engagement with the Department of Defense Suicide Prevention Recognition Award.
Congratulations to our 355th Wing Community Action Team at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., for being the United States Air Force recipient during the period of Sept. 1, 2020, through August 31, 2021.
This is a team effort, and DM’s CAT demonstrates the true power of collaboration to promote resilience and connectedness among our Airmen, Guardians and their families.

