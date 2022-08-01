aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

FSS holds grand opening for Fast BRRReak, new readiness kitchen

by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate | Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
Members behind the creation of Fast BRRReak, 355th Force Support Squadron readiness kitchen, pose for a photo at its grand opening at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 27, 2022. This not only provides the DM community with more food options, from smoothie bowls and waffles, to tacos and paninis, it also provides training opportunities for 355th Force Support Squadron Airmen.

The 355th Force Support Squadron held a grand opening ceremony for their brand-new readiness kitchen, Fast BRRReak, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 27, 2022.

Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, along with Airman 1st Class Matthew Caylor, 355th FSS personnel, performed a ribbon cutting to mark the monumental event.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, along with Airman 1st Class Matthew Caylor, 355th Force Support Squadron personnel, perform a ribbon cutting to mark the grand opening of Fast BRRReak at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 27, 2022. Fast BRRReak is located on 3965 Craycoft Road, building 4459, upstairs above Outdoor Recreation, and will be open from 6 to 10:30 a.m. serving breaking, and 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. serving lunch.

 

“Thank you all for all the effort that went into opening this,” said Mills. “I worry about the accessibility of healthy options for food, but then I take a look at this place and it is a perfect example of how the Air Force cares for Airmen.”

Fast BRRReak is located on 3965 Craycoft Road, Bldg. 4459, upstairs above Outdoor Recreation, and will be open from 6 to 10:30 a.m. serving breaking, and 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch.

This not only provides the DM community with more food options, from smoothie bowls and waffles, to tacos and paninis – and more, but it also provides training opportunities for 355th FSS Airmen.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
Desert Lightning Team members order breakfast during the grand opening of Fast BRRReak at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 27, 2022. This not only provides the DM community with more food options, from smoothie bowls and waffles, to tacos and paninis, it also provides training opportunities for 355th Force Support Squadron Airmen.

“This place lets us get training in the kitchen,” said 1st Lt. Michael Asuncion, 355th FSS sustainment flight commander. “One of our wartime capabilities is to provide for the force when we’re downrange. This gets us back in the kitchen and allows us to become fluent in our skillsets, especially since we’re getting ready to transition back to working in the dining facility on base, which is scheduled to open in 2023.”

Mills plans to spend at least one day a week at Fast BRRReak to have a cup of coffee. An open invitation stands to the Airmen on base to join him.

“I’m going to be out here from 7-7:30 a.m. in an effort to be there for Airmen, to talk and be available when they need,” Mills said.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
Fast BRRReak employees work behind the counter preparing food during the grand opening of the readiness kitchen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 27, 2022. This not only provides the DM community with more food options, from smoothie bowls and waffles, to tacos and paninis, it also provides training opportunities for 355th Force Support Squadron Airmen.
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Air Force photograph
Community Action Team best in...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photographs
A place to connect
 By Aerotech News
AFREP keeps the fleet flying
 By Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber
12th Air Force (Air Forces...
 By Air Force photographs
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit