Operation Homefront 2022 distributes school supplies

The national nonprofit, along with the support of local partners, distributed 350 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to military children at Davis-Monthan, July 29, 2022.

“Our mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families,” said Betsy Fleming, school liaison program manager. “We try to help military children succeed while easing the financial burdens felt by their parents. It’s a great way to show our gratitude to these courageous families who serve our nation.”

This year, Operation Homefront will deliver their 500,000th backpack filled with school supplies to military kids, saving families over $55 million since the program began.