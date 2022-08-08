aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Warrior of the Month

by Aerotech News

Warrior of the Month celebrates outstanding Desert Lightning Airmen who go above and beyond to contribute to the United States Air Force mission.

Congratulations to July’s Warrior of the Month, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua A. Kibler, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. Kibler served in the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment (ADAPT) program by saving 229 mental health provider hours. His innovation and efforts educated more than 506 Airmen and slashed command-directed referrals over a 3-month period by 13 percent. He also proposed and got an ADAPT lesson plan approved within the ALS curriculum to best mentor supervisors, promoting early intervention and help-seeking.

