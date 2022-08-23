An EC-37B Compass Call arrives at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2022. Compass Call suppresses air defenses by preventing the transmission of essential information between adversaries, their weapon systems, and control networks.

An EC-37B Compass Call arrives at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2022. Compass Call suppresses air defenses by preventing the transmission of essential information between adversaries, their weapon systems, and control networks.

An EC-37B Compass Call parks after its arrival at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2022. Compass Call disrupts enemy command and control communications, radar, and navigation systems to restrict battlespace coordination.

Service members get a look at an EC-37B Compass Call following its arrival at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2022. The EC-130H Compass Call is scheduled to be replaced by the EC-37B, the first of its kind which has the enhanced flight performance of a commercial business jet airframe.

Service members stand next to an EC-37B Compass Call after its arrival at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2022. The EC-130H Compass Call is scheduled to be replaced by the EC-37B, the first of its kind which has the enhanced flight performance of a commercial business jet airframe.