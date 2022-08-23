aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

EC-37B Compass Call arrives at Davis Monthan

by Aerotech News

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber

An EC-37B Compass Call arrives at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2022. Compass Call suppresses air defenses by preventing the transmission of essential information between adversaries, their weapon systems, and control networks.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber

An EC-37B Compass Call parks after its arrival at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2022. Compass Call disrupts enemy command and control communications, radar, and navigation systems to restrict battlespace coordination.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber

Service members get a look at an EC-37B Compass Call following its arrival at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2022. The EC-130H Compass Call is scheduled to be replaced by the EC-37B, the first of its kind which has the enhanced flight performance of a commercial business jet airframe.

Service members stand next to an EC-37B Compass Call after its arrival at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2022. The EC-130H Compass Call is scheduled to be replaced by the EC-37B, the first of its kind which has the enhanced flight performance of a commercial business jet airframe.

