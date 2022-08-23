aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

RIMPAC 2022: Tucson Warthogs Inhabit Hawaii

by Aerotech News

More than 200 Airmen and 10 A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthogs from the 924th Fighter Group of the 944th Fighter Wing conducted training out of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 21 through Aug. 4, 2022, during the unit’s participation in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022.

Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel participated in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

More Stories

Air National Guard photograph by Maj. Angela Walz
Arizona Guard wraps up combined...
 By Maj. Angela Walz | Arizona National Guard  
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber
EC-37B Compass Call arrives at...
 By Aerotech News
DM hosts Red Flag-Rescue 22-2
 By Airman 1st Class William Turnbull
563rd RQG members welcome new...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit