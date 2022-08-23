RIMPAC 2022: Tucson Warthogs Inhabit Hawaii

More than 200 Airmen and 10 A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthogs from the 924th Fighter Group of the 944th Fighter Wing conducted training out of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 21 through Aug. 4, 2022, during the unit’s participation in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022.

Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel participated in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971.