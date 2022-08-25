aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

Bushwhacker 22-04; practice makes perfect

by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber
Master Sgt. Roy Carter, 355th Security Forces defender, gives directions to other SFS defenders during an active shooter exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2022. This exercise tested the response time of SFS defenders as well as the response of the 355th Medical Group to an active shooter threat.

The 355th Wing hosted various training scenarios during Bushwhacker 22-04 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 15-18, 2022.

This iteration of Bushwhacker focused on Anti-terrorism/Force Protection threats, procedures and actions to safeguard the base. These are critical skills for Airmen as they learn to deal with situations they may face downrange.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber
An Airman with the 355th Security Forces Squadron, clears a hallway and directs 355th Medical Group personnel outside the area during an an inject during exercise Bushwhacker 22-04 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2022. The 355th MDG held active shooter training with the 355th SFS.

“We create a multitude of realistic scenarios in high stress environments and expect them to perform to the best of their abilities,” said Tech. Sgt. David Lawhead, 355th Wing staff agencies wing exercise planner. “While things don’t always work out perfectly, we capture lessons learned and developed best practices going forward.”

This exercise helped broaden and refine the skill sets DM Airmen have to provide the wing the ability to rapidly deploy agile and self-sufficient forces.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber
Airmen check simulated casualties during an active shooter exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2022. Airmen from different agencies around the base participated in this exercise.

“The readiness exercise that was performed this week was part of that Commander’s Inspection Program,” said Andy Infante, 355th Wing Staff Agencies deputy director of inspections. “Our job is to ensure compliance and mission readiness while continuously improving the wing’s capabilities.”

The 355th Wing is developing Airmen to meet the needs of the ever changing global climate of war by forging an unmatched and unprecedented state of high-end readiness.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber
Staff Sgt. Andrea Anderson, 355th Security Forces defender, checks locked doors during an active shooter exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2022. This exercise tested the response time of SFS defenders as well as the response of the 355th Medical Group to an active shooter threat.

“The Bushwhacker exercises are important because they ensure a constant state of readiness for our Airmen,” said Lawhead. “This ensures that if these types of incidents ever were to occur, Davis-Monthan is ready to respond.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber
Tech. Sgt. Dallas Rodgers, 355th Security Forces defender, holds rear security in a hallway during an exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2022. The 355th Medical Group held active shooter training with the 355th SFS.

The 355th Wing is leading the way in executing the priorities of Air Force and Department of Defense senior leaders by staying ready to exercise combat airpower anywhere, anytime through constantly evolving and enhanced training.

As a reminder, any suspicious activity should be reported to the Base Defense Operations Center.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber
Staff Sgt. Cruz Esparza, 355th Security Forces defender, secures a simulated gunman during an exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2022. This exercise tested the response time of SFS defenders as well as the response of the 355th Medical Group to an active shooter threat.

 

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cruz Esparza, 355th Security Forces defender, secures a simulated gunman during an exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 18, 2022. This exercise tested the response time of SFS defenders as well as the response of the 355th Medical Group to an active shooter threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon
Bushwhacker 22-04: EOD
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber
Weather Watch: coordination behind the...
 By Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber | Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air National Guard photograph by Maj. Angela Walz
Arizona Guard wraps up combined...
 By Maj. Angela Walz
RIMPAC 2022: Tucson Warthogs Inhabit...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit