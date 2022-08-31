aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Red Flag-Rescue 22-2

by Aerotech News

Red Flag-Rescue is a joint exercise that involves other service branches as well as partner nations and is the Department of Defense’s premier combat search and rescue exercise held twice a year, hosted exclusively by Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., for roughly two weeks.

Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 involved several units from the 355th Wing, from pararescuemen to pilots, as well as members from the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force Regiment and other rescue units from Nellis AFB, Nev., all converging at Playas Training Center, N.M., Aug. 8-18, 2022.

