Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News September 2022

by Aerotech News
Members of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force Regiment exit an HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, Aug. 11, 2022. Red Flag-Rescue is the Department of Defense's premier combat search and rescue exercise, involving various wings and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull)
Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the September 2022 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! Our cover story this week is all about Red Flag-Rescue 22-2

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/090222DLNAZDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/cgfr/

Here are some more highlights from our September issue:

  • DM History this month focuses on the 1990s: Page 2
  • Warrior of the Month is Staff Sgt. Alexandra May: Page 2
  • DM Airmen take part in offshore rescue: Page 3
  • The 355th Wing commander hosts first All Call: Page 4
  • The 55th ECG accepts delivery of the new EC-37B Compass Call: Page 5
  • Bushwhacker 22-04: Pages 6 & 7
  • 48th RQS Human Performance Optimization: Page 8

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting September  2. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news.  “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.   #aerotechnews #dmafbnews #desertlightningnews

