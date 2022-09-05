Reservists sharpen readiness, build relationships at Resolute Sentinel

What did you do for your summer vacation?

For many Air Force Reservists, a trip to Central America was in their plans. Many Reservists participated in Resolute Sentinel 22, a multi-event exercise program that stretched from this past May until the end of August in the countries of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Belize.

Resolute Sentinel is a new 12th Air Force (Air Force Southern)-led U.S. Southern Command exercise first held in 2021. Resolute Sentinel evolved from the longstanding New Horizons and Beyond the Horizons, annual joint humanitarian assistance exercises in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Resolute Sentinel provides joint training and improved readiness of U.S. and partner nation civil engineers, medical professionals and support personnel through humanitarian assistance activities.

RS22 is USSOUTHCOM’s largest exercise for 2022 at $14.5 million. The exercise positively influences Central America, supporting the USSOUTHCOM commander’s strategic priorities of security cooperation, building partner capacity and deterring malign actors. The exercise consisted of eight multi-domain training events, five construction projects and 14 medical training engagements.

When Resolute Sentinel talks about joint training, it is truly a joint exercise. RS22 incorporated Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines working with foreign national militaries and security forces, non-governmental organizations, local and national government agencies, and U.S. embassies. Of the 883 military participants, 766 were members of the Reserve Components (Air and Army/National Guard and Reserve). Of that total, 184 were Air Force Reservists.