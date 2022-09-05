aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Reservists sharpen readiness, build relationships at Resolute Sentinel

by Lt. Col. Mikol Kirschenbaum
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom
Service members in the Guatemalan military await a static line jump aboard a C-130J Super Hercules over Guatemala, as part of Resolute Sentinel 22 , June 13, 2022. Resolute Sentinel 22 is a multi-national training opportunity that offers real-world benefits to U.S. and partner nation military personnel and the people of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador by promoting well-being and readiness in addition to building long-term partnerships.

What did you do for your summer vacation?

For many Air Force Reservists, a trip to Central America was in their plans. Many Reservists participated in Resolute Sentinel 22, a multi-event exercise program that stretched from this past May until the end of August in the countries of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Belize.

Air Force photograph
Master Sgt. Hugo Silva, 819th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers unit medical advisor, performs an ultrasound on a pregnant patient as Capt. Ryan Mintalar, 60th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physician assistant, explains the images on the monitor to local medical professionals in Orocuina Honduras, June 29, 2022 as part of a knowledge exchange with healthcare providers during exercise Resolute Sentinel 22.

Resolute Sentinel is a new 12th Air Force (Air Force Southern)-led U.S. Southern Command exercise first held in 2021. Resolute Sentinel evolved from the longstanding New Horizons and Beyond the Horizons, annual joint humanitarian assistance exercises in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alex Lowe
U.S. Army Sgt. Louie Fierro, animal care specialist with the 109th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services, vaccinates a cow for anthrax Jun. 7, 2022, on a local farm in Las Viñas, Guatemala. The 109th has partnered with local veterinarians to vaccinate 89 cattle during the first rotation of VETRETE, as part of Resolute Sentinel 22.

Resolute Sentinel provides joint training and improved readiness of U.S. and partner nation civil engineers, medical professionals and support personnel through humanitarian assistance activities.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright
Capt. Sean Griffiths (right), 959th Emergency Medicine Squadron emergency medicine physician, helps a patient alongside El Salvadorian medics at the Hospital Militar Central in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 7, 2022. Resolute Sentinel 22 is an exercise designed to prepare military medical professionals to deploy and conduct joint operations under austere conditions.

RS22 is USSOUTHCOM’s largest exercise for 2022 at $14.5 million. The exercise positively influences Central America, supporting the USSOUTHCOM commander’s strategic priorities of security cooperation, building partner capacity and deterring malign actors. The exercise consisted of eight multi-domain training events, five construction projects and 14 medical training engagements.

Air Force photograph by Lt. Col. Mikol Kirschenbaum
Sunrise over the Altos de Guayabo Well on June 29, 2022. The 819th Red Horse Squadron drills a well in Altos de Guayabo, Honduras. Once completed this well and an additional well in Orocunia will provide fresh water to over 55,000 citizens. These projects were conducted during Resolute Sentinel 22 a 12th AF (Air Forces Southern) led exercise program March-August 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Mikol Kirschenbaum)

When Resolute Sentinel talks about joint training, it is truly a joint exercise. RS22 incorporated Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines working with foreign national militaries and security forces, non-governmental organizations, local and national government agencies, and U.S. embassies. Of the 883 military participants, 766 were members of the Reserve Components (Air and Army/National Guard and Reserve). Of that total, 184 were Air Force Reservists.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright
An El Salvadorian medic (top middle) checks a simulated plane crash survivor (bottom middle) for immediate injuries at Ilopango Air Base, El Salvador, June 16, 2022. Resolute Sentinel 22 is an exercise designed to prepare military medical professionals to deploy and conduct joint operations under austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright)
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom
Master Sgt. Gary Bryant and Tech. Sgt. Rocky Menard, both 815th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, look out the back of a C-130J Super Hercules over Guatemala, prior to static line operations as part of Resolute Sentinel 22, June 15, 2022. Resolute Sentinel 22 is a multi-national training opportunity that offers real-world benefits to U.S. and partner nation military personnel and the people of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador by promoting well-being and readiness in addition to building long-term partnerships.
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom
Master Sgt. Gary Bryant, 815th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, looks out the back of a C-130J Super Hercules over Guatemala, prior to static line operations as part of Resolute Sentinel 22, June 15, 2022. Resolute Sentinel 22 is a multi-national training opportunity that offers real-world benefits to U.S. and partner nation military personnel and the people of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador by promoting well-being and readiness in addition to building long-term partnerships.
